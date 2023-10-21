Industries Minister urges businessmen to prioritise quality over excessive profits

Industries Minister urges businessmen to prioritise quality over excessive profits

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun called upon the BSTI and the traders to work together for the production and marketing of quality products.

In a speech delivered at the World Standards Day event, the Industries Minister emphasised the crucial role of BSTI in safeguarding product quality and public safety.

The minister called for collaboration between BSTI and traders to ensure the production and marketing of high-quality goods, reads a press release.

The Minister also underscored the need for businessmen to shift away from a profit-centric mindset, advocating for the importation and production of quality products to prevent the influx of substandard goods.

BSTI / Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun

