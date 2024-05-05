BSTI awards ISO certificates to 22 institutions

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) awarded ISO certificates to 22 institutions on Sunday to promote international standards in management and quality.

The certificates were handed over to the representatives of the institutions at a ceremony held at the BSTI's head office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, read a press release.

BSTI Director General (Grade-1) SM Ferdous Alam presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly, representatives of the ISO-certified institutions, and senior BSTI officials.

ISO certificates for quality management systems, environmental management systems, food safety management systems and occupational health and safety management were awarded to various organisations.

Underscoring the importance of an improved working environment and management, BSTI Director General (Grade-1) SM Ferdous Alam said, "Your acceptance of ISO certificates from BSTI proves that we are moving towards further improvement in product quality and management. The more good institutions are established in the country, the more developed the country will be."

"In the meantime, we have started issuing Halal certificates from BSTI with the aim of expanding the country's export trade. If we can develop in this way, our vision of becoming a developed world by 2041 will be fulfilled," he added.