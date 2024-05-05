BSTI awards ISO certificates to 22 institutions

Industry

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

BSTI awards ISO certificates to 22 institutions

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 06:06 pm
BSTI awards ISO certificates to 22 institutions

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) awarded ISO certificates to 22 institutions on Sunday to promote international standards in management and quality.

The certificates were handed over to the representatives of the institutions at a ceremony held at the BSTI's head office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, read a press release.

BSTI Director General (Grade-1) SM Ferdous Alam presided over the ceremony, which was also attended by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Md Amin Helaly, representatives of the ISO-certified institutions, and senior BSTI officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ISO certificates for quality management systems, environmental management systems, food safety management systems and occupational health and safety management were awarded to various organisations.

Underscoring the importance of an improved working environment and management, BSTI Director General (Grade-1) SM Ferdous Alam said, "Your acceptance of ISO certificates from BSTI proves that we are moving towards further improvement in product quality and management. The more good institutions are established in the country, the more developed the country will be."

"In the meantime, we have started issuing Halal certificates from BSTI with the aim of expanding the country's export trade. If we can develop in this way, our vision of becoming a developed world by 2041 will be fulfilled," he added.

Economy / Top News

BSTI / certificate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

5h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

5h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

9h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions cornering Barcelona

1h | Videos
NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

NATO’s military vehicle are on a display which were captured by Russia during war

2h | Videos
497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

497 cities in Brazil's border states of Uruguay and Argentina

3h | Videos
How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

How are so many young people around the world becoming billionaires?

5h | Videos