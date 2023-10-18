Anti-liberation forces trying to create instability in country: Industries minister

Bangladesh

BSS
18 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 07:45 pm

Anti-liberation forces trying to create instability in country: Industries minister

The anti-liberation forces are trying to create instability in the country ahead of the upcoming general elections, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today.

"Following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to build an industrial-rich smart Bangladesh. However, the anti-liberation forces are trying to create unstable environment in the country," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function, marking the 60th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Industries Ministry in the city.

The minister urged all to be careful and work sincerely for the overall welfare of the country,  said a press release.

"Everyone must be careful so that the development and progress of the country does not stop in any way ... we should love the country wholeheartedly and work sincerely for its overall development," he added.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder attended the function as the special guest while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana presided over it.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun

