Indian Chamber of Commerce holds meeting with Beza

A 10-member delegation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce held an exchange meeting with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) on investment in Bangladesh's economic zones.

The meeting chaired by Beza Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Haroon explored investment areas in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

India Chamber of Commerce President NG Khaitan and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries President Anwar Ul Alam Chowdhury were present in the meeting alongside other high-ranking officials.

Mohammad Hasan Arif, General Manager (Administration) of Beza, presented a powerpoint presentation on the overall activities of Beza in the meeting.

Business representatives from India exchanged views on tax holidays in industry, nature of investment, import and export regulations and related issues.

NG Khaitan as the head of the delegation said that he believes that Bangladesh will be able to establish fast connections with other South Asian countries through economic zones.

He said, there are more opportunities for fruitful discussions in this regard.

As part of its four-day visit, the Indian delegation has already exchanged views with the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and leading business organisations of Dhaka.