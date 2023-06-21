Ayurvedia Pharmacy to invest $7.18m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Limited will invest $7.18 million to manufacture ayurvedic healthcare, personal care and food products at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The company has leased 3 acres of land at the Shilpa Nagar to set up a factory where about 300 people will be employed.

The investors signed the land lease agreements with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) at the latter's office on Wednesday (21 June), said a press release.

Beza Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Limited Chairman Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Established in 1992, this leading ayurvedic and herbal product manufacturing company has been doing business with reputation. Apart from medicines, the company manufactures food and cosmetics.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "Ayurvedia Pharmacy is a trusted name in the herbal world. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is creating investment opportunities in new sectors. As a result, the export market of all economic zones will be more prosperous."

He mentioned that one of the largest economic zones and industrial cities in South Asia is being built here in Mirsarai. As a result, an unprecedented revolution of industrialisation will be achieved in this country and the goals of sustainable development will be met along with increasing the standard of living of the people, he said.

Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said his company will produce various Ayurvedic products keeping the reputation intact. He sought the cooperation of all departments of the government for business expansion.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, is being constructed in an area of 33,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

According to Beza, about $19 billion domestic and foreign investment proposals have been approved in this industrial city so far. Following this, four companies have already started production. Another 15 industrial establishments have started setting up industries. Employment opportunities for about eight lakh people will be created in this industrial city.

The Beza is working towards establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2041. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. It also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.