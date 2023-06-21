Ayurvedia Pharmacy to invest $7.18m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Economy

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Ayurvedia Pharmacy to invest $7.18m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 06:12 pm
Ayurvedia Pharmacy to invest $7.18m in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar

Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Limited will invest $7.18 million to manufacture ayurvedic healthcare, personal care and food products at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The company has leased 3 acres of land at the Shilpa Nagar to set up a factory where about 300 people will be employed.

The investors signed the land lease agreements with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) at the latter's office on Wednesday (21 June), said a press release.

Beza Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Mozibor Rahman and Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) Limited Chairman Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Established in 1992, this leading ayurvedic and herbal product manufacturing company has been doing business with reputation. Apart from medicines, the company manufactures food and cosmetics.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "Ayurvedia Pharmacy is a trusted name in the herbal world. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar is creating investment opportunities in new sectors. As a result, the export market of all economic zones will be more prosperous."

He mentioned that one of the largest economic zones and industrial cities in South Asia is being built here in Mirsarai. As a result, an unprecedented revolution of industrialisation will be achieved in this country and the goals of sustainable development will be met along with increasing the standard of living of the people, he said.

Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said his company will produce various Ayurvedic products keeping the reputation intact. He sought the cooperation of all departments of the government for business expansion.

The country's largest industrial city, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, is being constructed in an area of 33,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

According to Beza, about $19 billion domestic and foreign investment proposals have been approved in this industrial city so far. Following this, four companies have already started production. Another 15 industrial establishments have started setting up industries. Employment opportunities for about eight lakh people will be created in this industrial city.

The Beza is working towards establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2041. The goal is to create employment for one crore people. It also expects to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in and from these economic zones.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) / Ayurvedia Pharmacy (Dacca) / Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

8h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

6h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions