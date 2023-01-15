Incepta Pharmaceuticals sponsors award ceremony of 'Travel Fellowship Award on Critical Care Medicine'

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd sponsored an award-giving ceremony titled "Travel Fellowship Award on Critical Care Medicine" in joint partnership with Planetary Health Academia (PHA) and Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine (BSCCCM) at Garlic 'n Ginger, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Saturday (14 January), said a press release.

The programme was chaired by Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine (BSCCM) President Prof Arif Ahsan and PHA Chairperson Tasbirul Islam.

During the programme, PHA Chairperson Tasbirul Islam, BSCCM President Prof Arif Ahsan, Dr Muhammad Asaduzzaman, Secretary General, BSCCM, Prof Mohammad Omar Faruk, Founder President, BSCCM and Omar Sharif, Trustee, Planetary Health Academia spoke on the activities, vision and goals of PHA.

PHA actively working on initiating an international exchange fellowship programe, developing research proposals, and promoting opportunities for joint ventures. They expressed their opinion about how to improve the healthcare sector of Bangladesh, elaborated on the future planning of PHA and also thanked Incepta Pharmaceuticals for being their scientific partner since the beginning of their journey.

The award-giving ceremony was sponsored by Incepta Pharmaceuticals under the banner of "Travel Fellowship Award on Critical Care Medicine" with the amount of Tk3 lakh. The award was handed over to the winner Dr Mohammed Salah Uddin who will travel to the USA for a two-week course. During his visit, he will get the opportunity to gain updated practical knowledge under the guidance of renowned pulmonologists in the USA.

The travel plan was designed by PHA to enrich the knowledge of young pulmonologists in Bangladesh. The award winner expressed his gratitude to PHA and Incepta for arranging such a fellowship programme.

Among others, Omar Sharif, Trustee, Planetary Health Academia, and Mohammad Ashraf Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director Sales and Distribution of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, DGM, Marketing were present at the award giving ceremony.

Planetary Health Academia (PHA) has envisioned a future where every physician of Bangladesh will get access to a world-class medical education. PHA will provide training in a total of 21 subjects through trainers around the world including UK, USA, Sweden and Australia.

PHA is a non-profit medical education platform formed by a group of non-resident Bangladeshi physicians in July of 2020. The platform's motive is to engage global physicians, academicians, and researchers. We want to create a global network for collaborative efforts and deploy a holistic approach to educate young physicians and healthcare professionals nationally and