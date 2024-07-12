Akij Resource unveils a state-of-the-art flour mill in Bangladesh

Akij Resource, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh, has officially launched a cutting-edge flour mill under its subsidiary, Akij Essentials Ltd, on 10 July.

Located in North Noada, Nabiganj Bandar, Narayanganj, this new facility represents a significant advancement in the country's food production capabilities, reads a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Jasim Uddin, Managing Director of AKIJ Resource, who formally opened the mill. The event was also attended by key figures from Akij Resource, including Chairman Faria Hossain.

The newly inaugurated flour mill boasts the latest machinery and technology sourced from the renowned Swiss company, Buhler. With a production capacity of 600 tonnes per day, the facility is set to produce essential food products such as Atta, Maida and Suji. The installation includes nine SILOs, each with a 12,000 tonnes capacity, totalling an impressive 1,08,000 tonnes.

In keeping with Akij Resource's commitment to innovation and efficiency, the flour mill features fully automated processes from raw material handling to product loading onto trucks. The facility is equipped with advanced laboratories to ensure the highest nutritional quality of wheat, utilizing sterilization techniques across three stages with machines like the Matador, Control Shifter, and Impact Machine. Additionally, continuous gluten monitoring will be conducted using modern NIR technology to maintain optimal gluten levels.

The launch of this modern flour mill marks another milestone in Akij Resource's ongoing journey of innovation and excellence.