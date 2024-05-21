Rangs Electronics arranges grand opening of Mirpur-10 showroom

Rangs Electronics Limited, country's one of the leading electronics and electric company, has organised a grand launching ceremony for their new showroom at 1282, East Monipur, Begum Rokeya Sarani Road, Mirpur 10, Dhaka-1216.

Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain & Bangladesh Branch Head of Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd Ricky Lucas have jointly inaugurated the showroom, reads a press release.

Other officials of Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch were present at the event along with Rangs Electronics.

"Rangs Electronics Ltd, official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh, since 1984. Together we made it possible for Sony to become the most popular electronics brand to the Bangladeshi customers with its journey of 40 years in Bangladesh by ensuring official Sony Product & Service. We believe, this journey will continue for long and the relationship with customer will be strengthen more," Ricky Lucas said.

He also requested to honourable customers to visit Rangs Electronics – Mirpur-10 showroom to experience official Sony products and choose the desired one.

Rangs has inaugurated this redefined exclusive Store to this new location. Customer can come and experience latest Official Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems.

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare. Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Philips, Kenstar etc. will also be available here.

There will be exclusive launching offer with free gifts, PWP discount and many more.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.