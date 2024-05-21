Rangs Electronics arranges grand opening of Mirpur-10 showroom

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:02 pm

Related News

Rangs Electronics arranges grand opening of Mirpur-10 showroom

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rangs Electronics Limited, country's one of the leading electronics and electric company, has organised a grand launching ceremony for their new showroom at 1282, East Monipur, Begum Rokeya Sarani Road, Mirpur 10, Dhaka-1216.

Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain & Bangladesh Branch Head of Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd Ricky Lucas have jointly inaugurated the showroom, reads a press release.

Other officials of Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch were present at the event along with Rangs Electronics.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Rangs Electronics Ltd, official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh, since 1984. Together we made it possible for Sony to become the most popular electronics brand to the Bangladeshi customers with its journey of 40 years in Bangladesh by ensuring official Sony Product & Service. We believe, this journey will continue for long and the relationship with customer will be strengthen more,"  Ricky Lucas said.

He also requested to honourable customers to visit Rangs Electronics – Mirpur-10 showroom to experience official Sony products and choose the desired one. 

Rangs has inaugurated this redefined exclusive Store to this new location. Customer can come and experience latest Official Sony BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA Camera, Lens & Accessories, Home Audio & Video systems. 

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare. Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy After Sales Service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Philips, Kenstar etc. will also be available here.

There will be exclusive launching offer with free gifts, PWP discount and many more. 

Rangs Electronics Ltd is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 40 years.

Rangs Electronics / showroom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

10h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

4h | Videos