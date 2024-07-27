Nationwide mayhem was a conspiracy to destroy economy: PM

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 12:28 pm

"It might be their conspiracy to make us again a nation of beggars by crippling the country's economy completely," she said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talks to the media after paying a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), popularly known as Pongu Hospital at the capital&#039;s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to see the injured patients on Saturday, 27 July 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talks to the media after paying a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), popularly known as Pongu Hospital at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to see the injured patients on Saturday, 27 July 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 July) said the nationwide mayhem was part of a conspiracy to completely cripple the economy to make Bangladesh again a country of beggars.

"It might be their conspiracy to make us again a nation of beggars by crippling the country's economy completely," she said, reports BSS.

The prime minister made the remarks after paying a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), popularly known as Pongu Hospital at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to see the patients who are now undergoing treatment there after being attacked during the student movement for reformation of quota in public service.

She visited NITOR at around 9am this morning. The premier gave the necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

At around 10am, the PM visited the Setu Bhaban and the Department of Disaster Management to witness the extent of damage caused by attackers.

At the Setu Bhaban, she inspected the vandalised floors and premises of the building.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader and other senior officials of the Ministry were present at that time.

They briefed the prime minister about the vandalism and arson attacks during which many vehicles parked there were set on fire.

PM Hasina visits NITOR to see the injured of quota violence

The prime minister earlier also inspected the toll plaza of the elevated expressway at Mohakhali and saw different sections of the damaged establishments.

On 18 July, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed the Setu Bhaban, vandalised many vehicles and motorbikes, and ransacked different sheds and rooms. They later set those on fire. They attacked and beat many employees there.

Around 50 vehicles were torched at Setu Bhaban.

Bangladesh / Prime Minister / Quota Reform Protest Violence

