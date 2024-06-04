Akij Ceramics has launched another exclusive showroom at Feni

04 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Akij Ceramics, the leading brand in the ceramic tiles industry in Bangladesh, has opened another exclusive showroom in Feni.

Consecutively Five times best brand award & Super Brand award winner Akij Ceramics has proved itself the best in Bangladesh being always one step ahead with newness and quality. Moreover, this brand's assuredness of the "Promise of Perfection" has got the most perfect match with clientele in Bangladesh. As the consequence of being close to the customers, Akij Ceramics has inaugurated an exclusive business associate showroom "Dider Tiles & Sanitary" on Monday. This outlet is located at 211/2, Dider Manson, Shohid Shohidullah Kaiser Sarak, Feni. Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Director, Operations AkijBashir Group cut the ribbon for inception. Along with the respective eminent persons from Akij Ceramics, the General Manager, Sales from Akij Ceramics, Mohammed Ashraful Haque, Head of Marketing of AkijBashir Group, Md. Shahriar Zaman, Head of Sales Rosa, Bishwajit Paul and proprietors of "Dider Tiles & Sanitary", Mohammad Didarul Alam Bhuiyan were also present.  

Arranging product display with the tiles of exceptional size variations and recent-most designs, this showroom will provide the customers the level best services. New-fangled furniture and display tools have created the perfect environment to give the best live experience in these spacious showrooms. It is well mentionable that Akij Ceramics has already initiated more than 120 "State of the Art" level own and business associate showrooms all over Bangladesh. In terms of the numbers of showroom, Akij Ceramics is also the biggest tiles manufacturing and distribution company and brand in Bangladesh. In the continuation of the journey of flawless support and services, Akij Ceramics has set another footstep by inaugurating this new showroom at Feni. 

 

