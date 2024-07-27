3 quota leaders held to inquire about possible discussion with Jamaat, Nur: DB Chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 03:59 pm

Quota protest coordinators Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar. Photos: Collected
Quota protest coordinators Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar. Photos: Collected

Three leaders of the quota reform movement have been held by the Detective Branch (DB) of police to verify if they had discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and Gano Adhikar Parishad Member-Secretary Nurul Haque Nur, said DB Chief Harun Or Rashid.

"Nur and some other leaders earlier told us they had talked with the quota reform leaders. That's why we detained the three student leaders to find out what they had discussed with Nur and others," he said today (27 July) at his office at the DB Headquarters on Minto Road in the capital. 

"Besides, their families were worried about their safety. We took them in our custody to keep them safe," he added.

When asked how long they might be held in custody, Harun didn't provide any specific date. 

"We don't know for how long they'll remain in custody," he replied.

Earlier yesterday, Coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam, were picked up by DB members from a hospital in the capital where they were undergoing treatment.

"Asif, Nahid and Baker - three quota reform protest leaders have been taken into DB custody for security reasons," Harun told journalists yesterday.

The DB chief disclosed the information hours after various media outlets reported that DB men picked up the coordinators.

