Clothing showroom in Gulshan's Police Plaza sealed off for selling 'fake Pakistani clothes'

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:01 pm

The showroom, Sanvee's by Tony, owned by Rubiat Fatima Tony, was sealed off during a raid at the Police Plaza Concord Shopping Mall today (14 May).

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection sealed off a clothing showroom in the capital's Gulshan for allegedly selling local clothes branding them as imported from Pakistan.

The showroom, Sanvee's by Tony, owned by Rubiat Fatima Tony, was sealed off during a raid at the Police Plaza Concord Shopping Mall today (14 May), said Abdul Jabbar Mondal, assistant director of the directorate.

Abdul Jabbar said in view of several complaints, the company was given a show-cause notice, but there was no response from them.

"Since they did not respond, we felt that the allegations were true. During the raid, they could not show any documents proving import of Pakistani dresses. They only have a trade licence as a clothing seller," he added.

