Akij Cement Business Conference 2024 held at Gazipur Sarah Resort

Press Release
10 June, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 02:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The annual 'Business Conference' of Akij Cement was recently held at the luxurious Sarah Resort in Gazipur, reads a press release.

All the senior officials of Akij Group, including Chairman Faria Hossain, Managing Director & CEO Sheikh Jasim Uddin, Vice Chairman Abdul Quader Zoardar, and CEO of Akij Cement Moshiur Rahma n Dalim, were present at the event. 

One of the main attractions of the two-day business conference program was the Akij Cement Bonding Forever Cricket Tournament.

Twelve teams participated in the tournament, with Jhenaidah Area being the ultimate winner after defeating Barisal Area in the final.

Akij / Akij Cement

