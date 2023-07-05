IFIC Bank honours newly elected Sylhet mayor
IFIC Bank has honoured the newly elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Mr Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IFIC Bank PLC, Shah A Sarwar and Company Secretary Md Mokammel Hoque jointly handed over the congratulatory crest and flowers to Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury at his residence in the capital, reads a press release.
Anwaruzzaman accepted the crest and flowers and expressed his appreciation to the IFIC Bank management.
Anwaruzzaman was an independent director of IFIC Bank PLC from 2010 to 2020.