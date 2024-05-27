Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman declares to buy 3.85cr IFIC Bank shares

Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman declared to buy 3.85 crore or 2% shares of IFIC Bank from the secondary or block market of the Dhaka bourse at the prevailing market price.

According to the disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), he will buy those shares within the next 30 days.

Currently, Ahmed Shayan acts as nominated director by New Dacca Industries in the bank.

IFIC shares were traded at Tk8.50 until 11am on Monday, down 3.41% from the previous session at the DSE.