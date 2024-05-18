‘IFIC Bank Stands Beside Women in Technological Advancement’ campaign launched

18 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 03:39 pm

Empowering women in technology is a key focus for IFIC Bank in the age of digital transformation. On the occasion of celebrating "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day" and facilitating girls to create a technological advanced future generation, IFIC Bank launched the "IFIC Bank Stands Beside Women in Technological Advancement" campaign. 

This initiative aims to equip young women with the necessary technological skills to thrive in the modern world, reads a press release.

As a significant step towards this goal, IFIC Bank launched the campaign at Chittagong Government Girls High School on Thursday (16 May) by providing essential resources. This included 2 computers and 120 books, which will act as valuable tools for the students to explore the exciting world of technology.

"We believe in building a prosperous society through increased female participation and technological expertise," said Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director of IFIC Bank on launching the initiative. 

"This initiative is a stepping stone towards empowering women and propelling them further in the technological field."

The initiative aims to enhance the creativity and talents of female students from different regions of the nation by providing them with more intimate exposure to technology. The goal of IFIC Bank's initiative is to give female students in the nation new opportunities and encourage them forward in the technological sphere.

Nazimul Haque, chief manager, Agrabad Branch; Fariha Haider, head of Centralized Retail Marketing Department; Moriam Begum, acting headmistress of Chittagong Government Girls' High School; and other bank & school officials also attended the ceremony along with more than a hundred students of the school.

