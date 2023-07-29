IFIC Bank celebrates its achievement of being the largest banking network

29 July, 2023
IFIC Bank has organised a day-long meeting at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View in the port city of Chattogram on Friday (28 July) as part of celebrating the success of becoming the country's largest banking network in terms of total number of branches and sub-branches.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank Shah Alam Sarwar, deputy managing directors, senior officials and employees of all branches and sub-branches of IFIC Bank located in Chattogram and neighbouring districts participated in this meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting started with a recitation from the Holy Quran wishing the continuous success of the bank. 

Md Rafiqul Islam, head of Branch Business of the bank, gave the welcome speech at the meeting and Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, chief manager of Agrabad Branch thanked IFIC management in his speech for organising the event. 

During the event, awards were distributed among the employees for playing a significant role in achieving success in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in the branches and uposhakhas of the bank located in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Chattogram Hill Tracts.

IFIC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Shah Alam Sarwar handed over the awards to the recipients from branches and uposhakhas on stage. 

While speaking as the Chief Guest of the event, He interacted with the employees present and participated in the question-and-answer session with them. The meeting was ended with a beautiful cultural programme. 

