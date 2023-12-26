IDCOL receives 'Safa Best Presented Annual Report Award 2022'

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has been honoured with the Safa Best Presented Annual Report Award 2022 for its commitment to transparency and governance in its annual reporting practices, reads a press release.

Within the Public Sector category, IDCOL secured the esteemed 'Certificate of Merit' during the evaluation conducted by Safa's Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability & Governance.

The accolades were conferred following a comprehensive assessment of the published annual reports from entries across South Asian Countries.

At an award ceremony held in New Delhi, India, on 22 December, Senior Vice President & Head of ICC at IDCOL Md Shahriar Rana, FCCA, CIA, CRMA accepted the certificate on behalf of the organisation from Safa President Nihar N Jambusaria.