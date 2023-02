Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has ovserved the International Mother Languarge Day on 21 February.

Cultural activist Shankar Sawjal was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

The event was presided by Mohammad Asad Ullah, president of ICSB. Council member Harunur Rashid and president of DRC was also president on the occasion.