ICSB Chattogram chapter observes Martyrs' Day 2024

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), Chattogram Regional Chapter (CRC), organised a solemn event to observe Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day 2024 with due dignity and respect.

Led by the CRC Chairman, Mohammad Delwar Hossain FCS, along with other members and families of the ICSB and students from the Chattogram branch, paid homage at the Chattogram Shaheed Minar, showing utmost reverence to the language martyrs, reads a press release.

Among those present were M Riazul Haque Sikder FCS, Rajib Saha FCS, Mohammad Abu Salam FCS, Moshior Rahman FCS, A M M Uddin Majumdar ACS, Abul Kalam Azad ACS, and Mohammad Ariful Islam ACS, along with students and their families from the Chattogram branch of the ICSB.

