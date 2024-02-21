ICSB Chattogram chapter observes Martyrs' Day 2024

Corporates

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 01:03 pm

Related News

ICSB Chattogram chapter observes Martyrs' Day 2024

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 01:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB), Chattogram  Regional Chapter (CRC), organised a solemn event to observe Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day 2024 with due dignity and respect. 

Led by the CRC Chairman, Mohammad Delwar Hossain FCS, along with other members and families of the ICSB and students from the Chattogram branch, paid homage at the Chattogram Shaheed Minar, showing utmost reverence to the language martyrs, reads a press release.

Among those present were M Riazul Haque Sikder FCS,  Rajib Saha FCS,  Mohammad Abu Salam FCS,  Moshior Rahman FCS,  A M M Uddin Majumdar ACS,  Abul Kalam Azad ACS, and  Mohammad Ariful Islam ACS, along with students and their families from the Chattogram branch of the ICSB.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

16m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos