Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh holds 13th AGM

18 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh holds 13th AGM

18 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) held its 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka on Friday (16 June). 

Mohammad Asad Ullah, president of the institute, presided over the meeting and placed the Council Report for the year 2022 of the institute, reads a press release.

The ICSB president, in his speech, highlighted the major activities and achievements of the institute during the year 2022 such as successfully holding of 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2021, successfully conducting workshops, CPD programme and seminars, signing MoU with different organisations, receiving verdict on the land case in favour of the institute at Aftab Nagar, getting recognition of Chartered Secretaries profession in the 'Income Tax Return Preparation Rules, 2023' vide SRO, etc. 

He also thanked the members for their valuable suggestions and cooperation towards the development of the Institute. 

A large number of members were present in the meeting and appreciated the performance of the institute. They also mentioned that the council is working hard for successfully achieving the targets committed earlier and also to materialise the long cherished dream to bring the institute to a new height and make it a centre of excellence.

The Audited Financial Statements of the institute for the year ended 31 December 2022 were placed before the members. The members approved the Council Report and Financial Statements of the Institute. M/S A Qasem & Co, Chartered Accountants was appointed as the external auditors of the institute for the year 2023.

Senior Vice President M Nurul Alam, Vice President AKM Mushfiqur Rahman, Treasurer Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, council members, fellow and associate members, and Secretary & CEO Md Zakir Hossain were also present at the meeting.

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB)

