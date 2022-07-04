ICSB celebrates silver jubilee

Corporates

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 11:26 am

Related News

ICSB celebrates silver jubilee

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 11:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Sunday (3 July) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), Dhaka. 

State Minister for the cultural affairs ministry KM Khalid graced the occasion as the chief guest and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) attended as the special guest, reads a press release. 

Minister KM Khalid congratulated the members of the institute for achieving this milestone.

He reiterated that Bangladesh is advancing on the global corporate horizon at a great speed.

ICSB is playing an effective and meaningful role to develop, promote and regulate the profession of chartered secretaries of Bangladesh. He thanked the founding members of ICSB for their visionary thinking and taking the initiative to establish such an Institute. 

While extending heartiest thanks to the members of ICSB, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam underscored the present government's commitment to ensuring good corporate governance and corporate culture in the listed companies of Bangladesh. 

He applauded the role of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh for developing professional skills in the corporate sector.

All the Founding Members - Muzaffar Ahmed FCS, Late MS Alam Mia FCS (representative), AKA Muqtadir FCS, Mohammad Sanaullah FCS, Md Zahangir Alam FCS, Md Siddiqur Rahman FCS, Late Md Saiduzzaman FCS (representative), Late Md Yeamin Hossain FCS (representative), Itrat Husain FCS, Sultan-ul-Abedine Molla FCS, Muhammed Abul Hashem FCS, Late Anwarul Afzal FCS (representative) and NG Chakraborty FCS were honoured by the chief guest for their pioneering role. 

The institute reached such a position with the proper guidance, active participation and leadership of the past presidents. Muzaffar Ahmed FCS, Mohammad Sanaullah FCS, AKA Muqtadir FCS and Itrat Husain FCS were also honoured by the chief guest as the past presidents. 

A short presentation highlighting the important historical events of the last 25 years of ICSB was presented on the occasion. The programme ended with an enthralling cultural programme. 

It was a grand programme which was attended by a large number of government officials, chartered secretaries, company secretaries, corporate professionals, corporate leaders and executives. 

At the end, Md Selim Reza FCS, vice president, ICSB and chairman, Members' Welfare and Recreation Sub Committee of the institute offered a vote of thanks.

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) / Silver Jubilee / ICSB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

3h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

25m | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

14h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation