ICC Bangladesh organises workshop for women entrepreneurs

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh, in association with Asian Development Bank (ADB), organised a workshop for women entrepreneurs titled 'How to Best Engage in International Trade' at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday (9 May), said a press release.

ICC Bangladesh Vice President AK Azad, former chairman & Director of MIDAS Parveen Mahmud, ADB Advisor and Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck, ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman and ICC UAE Director Vincent O'Brien were on the occasion among others.