ICC Bangladesh organises workshop for women entrepreneurs

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 06:23 pm

Related News

ICC Bangladesh organises workshop for women entrepreneurs

Press Release
09 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 06:23 pm
ICC Bangladesh organises workshop for women entrepreneurs

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh, in association with Asian Development Bank (ADB), organised a workshop for women entrepreneurs titled 'How to Best Engage in International Trade' at a hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday (9 May), said a press release. 

ICC Bangladesh Vice President AK Azad, former chairman & Director of MIDAS Parveen Mahmud, ADB Advisor and Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck, ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman and ICC UAE Director Vincent O'Brien were on the occasion among others.

ICC Bangladesh / International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

8h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

8h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

11h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

12m | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

2h | TBS World
Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

21h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka