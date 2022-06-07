ICC Bangladesh executive board re-elected

From the left, Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad, ETBL Holdings Chairman & CEO Mahbubur Rahman and former MCCI President & Chairman of Arlinks Limited Rokia A Rahman.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Bangladesh re-elected Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman & CEO of ETBL Holdings Limited, as the president of the world business organisation on Tuesday.

He was a former president of FBCCI, and DCCI, and also served as the Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, reads a press release.

Besides, former MCCI President & Arlinks Limited Chairman Rokia A Rahman and Ha-Meem Group Managing Director A K Azad were elected as Vice Presidents of ICC Bangladesh for 2 years term from April 2022 to March 2024.

Other members of the 19-Member ICC Bangladesh executive board include: FBCCI President, and Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Md Jashim Uddin, DCCI President and Managing Director & CEO of ETBL Securities & Exchange Rizwan Rahman, CCCI President and Vice-Chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Mahbubul Alam, FICCI President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Naser Ezaz Bijoy, BIA President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem, BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon, Shohagpur Textile Mills Chairman & CEO Abdul Hai Sarker, Evince Group Managing Director Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), IOE (Bangladesh) Chairman Aftab ul Islam, Envoy Group Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed, Mir Akhter Hossain Limited Managing Director Mir Nasir Hossain, Plummy Fashions Managing Director Md Fazlul Hoque, Transcom Group CEO & Transcom Limited Director Simeen Rahman, and Square Textiles Chairman Tapan Chowdhury.

Recently, ICC Bangladesh Secretariat has been shifted to its new office at Rangs FC Square (5th Floor), Plot # 6/A, Road # 32, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan, Dhaka-1212.