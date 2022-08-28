ICB hosts branch managers’ conference 

The 28th Branch Managers' Conference of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB)-2022 was held on Saturday (27 August) at Bird's Eye Rooftop Restaurant.

The meeting was chaired by Md Abul Hossain Managing Director of ICB, where Professor Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan Chairman of ICB Board of Directors was the chief guest, said a press release.

In addition, chief executive officers of three subsidiary companies of ICB, general managers, all the branch managers and high officials of ICB were present at the conference.

