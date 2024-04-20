ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB unit, pay homage to Bangabandhu

On Saturday (20 April), with the initiative of ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB Unit, ICB paid homage to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing wreath at the mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Prof Dr Suborna Barua and Managing Director Md Abul Hossain prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Bangabandhu, reads a press release.

Later, Prof Dr Suborna Barua signed the visitors' book preserved at Bangabandhu Bhavan. Members of the Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB Unit, CEOs of the subsidiary companies, the general managers of ICB and representatives of ICB Officers'Association and ICB Karmochari Union were also present at the programme.