ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB unit, pay homage to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
20 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB unit, pay homage to Bangabandhu

Press Release
20 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 06:06 pm
ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB unit, pay homage to Bangabandhu

On Saturday (20 April), with the initiative of ICB and Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB Unit, ICB paid homage to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman placing wreath at the mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj. 

The chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Prof Dr Suborna Barua and Managing Director Md Abul Hossain prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Bangabandhu, reads a press release. 

Later, Prof Dr Suborna Barua signed the visitors' book preserved at Bangabandhu Bhavan. Members of the Bangabandhu Parishad, ICB Unit, CEOs of the subsidiary companies, the general managers of ICB and representatives of ICB Officers'Association and ICB Karmochari Union were also present at the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

10h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

1h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

1h | Videos
Stock market needs prudent stimulus

Stock market needs prudent stimulus

2h | Videos
Expatriates are suffering due to flooding in Dubai

Expatriates are suffering due to flooding in Dubai

3h | Videos