The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has expressed floral greetings and congratulations to Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam for his re-appointment as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Professor Dr Suborna Barua, chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB, greet the BSEC chairman at the latter's office on Monday (29 April), reads a press release.