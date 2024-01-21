ICB distributes blankets among cold affected people in Raujan upazila

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), a government institution under the Ministry of Finance, has distributed blankets among the cold-affected villagers in Binajuri, Jamuain, Idilpur, Uttar Gujra, Mubarakkhil and Gahira of Raujan upazila.

The blanket distribution program was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Suborna Barua, chairman of Board of Directors of ICB and Professor of International Business Department of University of Dhaka at the Sukumar Ashutosh Auditorium in West Binajuri High School on 19 January, reads a press release.

Sukumar Barua, former chairman of Binajuri union parishad and president of West Binajuri High School presided over the programme.

Lutful Quader, DGM, Chittagong branch; Ruhul Kabir, DGM, Chittagong branch; ICML Chittagong Branch Manager ASM Monjur Morshed, ISTCL Chittagong Branch Manager Md. Sarwar Alam including local dignitaries were present at the programme.

