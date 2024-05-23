ICB congratulates new BSEC commissioners
Md Abul Hossain, managing director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), Mahmuda Akhter, CEO of IAMCL, Md Mofizur Rahman, CEO of ISTCL, Mazeda Khatun, CEO of ICML and Md Anwar Shamim, general manager of ICB expressed floral greetings and congratulations to Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, for his reappointment as Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) commissioner and Dr ATM Tariquzzaman, CPA newly appointed commissioner of BSEC, reads a press release.