ICB holds special meeting

A special meeting was held to get concent of the unitholder regarding expanding the eligibality critarion of the investor of 'ICB AMCL Pensionholders Unit Fund' operating under the trusteeship of ICB and the management of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd.

The meeting was held at Green City Edge Bhabab in the capital's Kakrail on Thursday (9 May), reads a press release.

The managing director of ICB Md Abul Hossain, CEOs of subsidiry companies, general managers and unitholders of the fund were present in the meeting.

