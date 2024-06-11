ICB provides stipends to meritorious children of employees

11 June, 2024
ICB provides stipends to meritorious children of employees

A stipend giving ceremony for the meritorious children of the employees of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) was held on 09 June, 2024 ‍at the head office of ICB.

Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB presided over the program, reads a press release.

Professor Dr Suborna Barua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB graced the occasion as chief guest. Among others the Chief Executive Officer's of the three subsidiaries and General Managers of ICB were present at the program.

