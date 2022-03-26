IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2022 on 26 March.

IBBL Director Md Joynal Abedin and Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula placed floral wreath on behalf of the bank, read a press release. 

Senior officials and employees including Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee & Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and SM Rabiul Hassan, principal of IBTRA were present on the occasion.

