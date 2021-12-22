IBBL inaugurates sub-branch at Kakoli

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated Kakoli sub-branch under Banani branch in the capital on 20 December.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Mizanur Rahman, head of Dhaka North zone of the bank, presided over the programme.

Md Mofizur Rahman, councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Md Nabi Hossain, former president of Kakoli-Mohakhali Babshayee Samity, addressed as special guests.

Md Aman Ullah, head of Banani branch, delivered welcome speech while Md Hafizur Rahman, in-charge of the sub-branch, thanked the audience.

Businesspersons, professionals and social elites were present on the occasion.