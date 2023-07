A meeting of the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on Tuesday (4 July) at the boardroom of Islami Bank Tower.

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, rads a press release.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman and other directors; Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO, and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director & company secretary of the bank attended the meeting.