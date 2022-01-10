IBBL card-holders to get discount at Epic Health Care

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 05:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Card-holders of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited will now enjoy special discount in Bill payment of Epic Health Care Limited, Chattogram.  

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the facility has been signed recently at the Bank's Chattogram Zone Office, reads a press release.

In presence of Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammed Monirul Moula, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL JQM Habibullah, FCS, and Director Operation and COO of Epic Health Care Limited Dr Enamul Hoque, signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations.

Deputy Managing Director Md Nayer Azam, Senior Executive Vice President Mohammed Shabbir, Executive Vice Presidents of IBBL Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Mohammad Yakub Ali and Miftah Uddin, along with executives and officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion, added the statement.

Under this agreement, debit & khidmah credit card-holders of Islami Bank as well as its officials and their family members will enjoy the discount.

