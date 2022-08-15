IAMCL, CMSF launch golden jubilee mutual fund

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In the effort to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh, Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) and ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (IAMCL) have jointly floated a close-end mutual fund named "ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund".

On this occasion, a road show for the public subscription of the fund was held on Sunday (14 August) at the head office of IAMCL in the capital, reads a press release.

Chairman of ICB Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan virtually attended the programme as the chief guest.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB was also present as the special guest.

The size of the fund is Tk100 crore and the face value per unit is Tk10.

Public subscription of the fund will remain open for the period from 17-24 August.

ICB Asset Management Company Ltd is acting as the asset manager.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd (BGIC) is acting as trustee whereas Brac Bank Ltd is acting as custodian of the fund.

