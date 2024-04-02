Liquidity support: Intermediaries to get Tk100cr loan at 8.25% interest

To enhance liquidity support in the stock market, an agreement has been signed to disburse Tk100 crore among intermediaries at 8.25% interest.

The Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Community Bank Bangladesh, a concern of Bangladesh Police Kallyan Trust, to this end.

Md. Monowar Hossain, chief of operations of CMSF, and Shamsul Haque Sufiani of Community Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions at the CMSF office.

The CMSF will provide the loan from its funds, and the bank will disburse funds to the selected intermediaries keeping proper collateral and documents.

The fund was created in 2021 by collecting unclaimed and undistributed dividends of the investors, which has been laid down in the listed companies for years.

The intermediaries – stock brokers, stock dealers, merchant banks, asset management companies, and market makers – will avail Tk5 crore to Tk2 crore loans to invest in the capital market.

Through the agreement, the loan disbursement process officially started at low-interest rates, says an official of the CMSF.

To avail this loan, intermediaries must maintain deposits equivalent to the loan amount in their own accounts, and thus the fund injection will be Tk200 crore into the capital market, with Tk100 crore loans from the CMSF and another Tk100 crore from brokers.

This fund would be invested in fundamental A-category companies.

On 4 January, the CMSF board approved to lend Tk100 crore funds to the intermediaries at a fixed interest rate of 7%, with an additional service charge of around 1% (could be more or less than 1%).

After taking applications for the interested intermediaries, the CMSF had selected a dozen of brokerage firms to disburse Tk5 crore to Tk2 crore each.

On the occasion, CMSF chairman Najibur Rahman, CMSF board of governors' member and policy development committee chairman Delwar Hossain FCMA, Md. Khairul Alam, head of internal control & compliance of Community Bank, Md. Ariful Islam, vice-president and Branch Manager of Motijheel, and CMSF head of operations Md. Wasi Azam along with senior officials were present.