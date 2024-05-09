CMSF congratulates Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam on his re-election as BSEC chairman

The Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) has congratulated Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam on his re-election as chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for a second term of four years.

On Monday, CMSAF Chairman Najibur Rahman, Board of Governors members Saifur Rahman, Shyamal Dutta, Mohammad Yunus, Dr. Md. Tarek and committee representatives Dr. Syed Md. Aminul Karim, Md. Abdul Rauf, Mahbub Hossain and other senior officials congratulated the newly elected BSEC chairman, reads a press release.

At the event, the various activities of CMSAF were highlighted and discussions were held on plans. It was shown that the size of the fund is Tk1,500 crore from which about 2,500 investors have been paid stock and cash dividends equivalent to Tk263 crore in accordance with their claims, working in the interest of investors.

In addition, Tk 225 crore has been provided to Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to increase liquidity in the market. At the same time, CMSF has played a role as a sponsor of a mutual fund called Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund. Arrangements have been made to provide loans to market intermediaries through community banks.

CMSF is working on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and will work under the stock lending/borrowing framework of the Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited (CCBL) when it starts operations in the future, the chairman was informed.