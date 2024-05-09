CMSF congratulates Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam on his re-election as BSEC chairman

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 01:05 am

Related News

CMSF congratulates Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam on his re-election as BSEC chairman

Press Release
09 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 01:05 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) has congratulated Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam on his re-election as chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for a second term of four years.

On Monday, CMSAF Chairman Najibur Rahman, Board of Governors members Saifur Rahman, Shyamal Dutta, Mohammad Yunus, Dr. Md. Tarek and committee representatives Dr. Syed Md. Aminul Karim, Md. Abdul Rauf, Mahbub Hossain and other senior officials congratulated the newly elected BSEC chairman, reads a press release.

At the event, the various activities of CMSAF were highlighted and discussions were held on plans. It was shown that the size of the fund is Tk1,500 crore from which about 2,500 investors have been paid stock and cash dividends equivalent to Tk263 crore in accordance with their claims, working in the interest of investors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition, Tk 225 crore has been provided to Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to increase liquidity in the market. At the same time, CMSF has played a role as a sponsor of a mutual fund called Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund. Arrangements have been made to provide loans to market intermediaries through community banks.

CMSF is working on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and will work under the stock lending/borrowing framework of the Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited (CCBL) when it starts operations in the future, the chairman was informed.

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam / Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

15h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

15h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

Inter Miami's earnings triple with Messi's touch

3h | Videos
What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

What is the participation of the United States in international trade?

4h | Videos
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

7h | Videos
Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

Did France actually send troops to help Ukraine?

6h | Videos