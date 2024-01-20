Huawei offers 3-day tour to MWC in Barcelona

Huawei is offering a three-day tour to Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, scheduled to be held in Spain's Barcelona, through a social media contest. 

"Anyone can participate in the #SeedsTourMWC24 UGC Campaign. The top three winners will go on the tour from 25-28 February. Huawei will provide air tickets and accommodation for four nights," reads a press release.

To participate in the campaign, in the first round, participants must share Huawei's campaign announcement (https://www.facebook.com/huawei/posts/pfbid02P6DSsd6AjUQaYRunPL9toKDyCGA...) post on their personal Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn accounts, accompanied by their response to the question, "What are you most excited to discover at MWC 2024 Barcelona?". 

They need to use #SeedsTourMWC24 and @Huawei in their post. The participants will have to share their answers before January 21, 2024. 

In the second round, eight finalists chosen by Huawei will create a brief video (within one minute) on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, addressing the question, "What are the most important digital skills in the digital age?" The second round of video entries opens on January 26, 2024, and the deadline for submissions in this phase is January 31, 2024. 

The top three winners will emerge through public voting polls on Huawei's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. 

For more information, participants can visit official social media handles and websites of Huawei. 

