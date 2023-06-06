Huawei introduces new data centre products, solutions in Bangladesh

The Digital Power Business Department of Huawei South Asia has brought the latest data centre products and solutions in Bangladesh through the 'Bangladesh Data Center Partner Event 2023'.

The grand event focused on spreading knowledge and awareness among Bangladeshi customers about the latest data centre solutions and bringing a significant impact in their lives with the power of ICT, reads a press release.

At the Bangladesh Data Center Partner Event 2023, Huawei officially launched SmartLi, a Huawei-developed battery energy storage system solution, FusionModule800, a smart small data centre solution for edge computing and branch outlets, and UPS5000-E, a modular UPS solution for medium-sized data centres and critical power supply scenarios, in the Bangladesh market.

Simultaneously, FusionDC1000A, a modular UPS solution for medium-sized data centres and critical power supply scenarios, and FusionModule2000, a highly integrated solution that comprises power supply, cooling, rack & structure, cabling, management system within a module, were also showcased at the event.

The ICT ecosystem of Bangladesh has grown tremendously with rising internet connectivity, availability of affordable smartphones and a large section of digitally savvy consumers. As digital transformation gains momentum, data has become a key factor in sustainable human evolution.

More companies are adopting data centre solutions for smooth operations and efficiency. Hence competent and low-cost power generation have become inevitable.

With that perspective and intention to support the industry Huawei brings some of the industry's latest Data Center Products and Solutions to Bangladesh. These products and solutions will help Bangladesh to keep pace with the ongoing digital boom and increase efficiency across all industries.

The Bangladesh Data Center Partner Event 2023 was graced by the presence of Huawei's Value-Added Partners (VAP), Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd and other tier-1 and tier-2 partners.

Liang Weixing (Jack), managing director of Digital Power, Huawei South Asia, and Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, shared their experience in the industry and spoke about Huawei Data Center products and services.