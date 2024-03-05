11th Huawei 'Seeds For The Future Bangladesh' opens for registration

Huawei 'Seeds For The Future 2024 Bangladesh' is now open for registration with the aim to develop an ICT ecosystem by enhancing ICT knowledge of students in the country.

Bangladeshi undergraduate students in third year or above can enrol to this competition by sharing their resume.

This year, the Bangladesh round champion will win Huawei Matebook, first runner-up will win Huawei Pad and second runner-up will win Huawei Smart Watch.

Beside these, the top two project teams of APAC round will get a chance to visit China.

The announcement of 'Seeds for the Future 2024 Bangladesh' has come in a launching ceremony recently at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.

Architect Yeafesh Osman, Science & Technology Minister, Bangladesh; was present at the inauguration event as the chief guest with HE Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh; Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); Engr Sheikh Reaz Ahmed, Commissioner, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission; along with other guests in attendance.

The program was started with a welcome speech by Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia Region & CEO of Huawei Bangladesh.

At the inauguration event, Architect Yeafesh Osman, said, "China has been helping Bangladesh to move forward in the technology sector."

He appreciated Huawei's effort for organising this program, and urged the participants to use the facilities provided by this program.

HE Yao Wen, said, "Seeds For The Future is a flagship program of Huawei. This aims to better fulfil social responsibility and nurture young talents in Bangladesh in the ICT sector. This program meets the needs of Bangladesh in broad prospects in the future." He added, "Young people are the creators of Bangladesh's future. As well as the future of Bangladesh and China friendly relations. I sincerely hope the students of this program can make full use of this knowledge platform provided by Huawei; engage in many exchanges, and improve their competence to serve the country."

Engr Sheikh Reaz Ahmed said "The global ICT sector is valued at near about six billion USD and Bangladesh contributes a portion to it. All this sector is dependable on Huawei. We appreciate that Huawei is giving our ICT talents an opportunity to meet and compete with the global talents in this world of globalisation. I wish Huawei success with the program."

Lokman Hossain Miah has mentioned that it is a very good time to invest in Bangladesh. He also thanked Huawei for establishing South Asia Headquarter in Bangladesh.

Pan Junfeng said, "We are delighted to launch yet another edition of 'Seeds for the Future', an exemplary youth empowerment program by Huawei that underscores our firm commitment to serving Bangladeshi communities. Through this program, we have succeeded in providing the Bangladeshi students global-standard grooming facilities. I am confident that this year we shall see more talents joining the competition and leading Bangladesh's technological progression as competent ICT experts in the long run."

Md Nurul Hafiz, Secretary of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission remarked "Companies like Huawei are making investments themselves, in parallel with institutional initiatives. Seeds for the Future, as Huawei's flagship CSR program, not only exemplifies corporate responsibility but also showcases a commitment to guiding young talent globally. The program, designed to shape the next generation of leaders in the digital age, goes beyond technical skills. It promotes a sense of global citizenship, encourages cultural exchange, and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit."

Bangladeshi students with a minimum CGPA of 3.30 can enrol in this competition. Interested students have to submit their CV to [email protected] by March 20, 2024.

Since its inception in Bangladesh in 2014, the 'Seeds for the Future' has provided valuable opportunities for the youth of this country, offering exposure to state-of-the-art technologies and insights from industry experts.

Globally, over 15,000 students have already benefited from the program.