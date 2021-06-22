Guardian Life to provide insurance coverage for Islamic Relief employees

Acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Country Director of Islamic Relief Bangladesh recently sign an agreement; under which all employees of Islamic Relief and their dependent family members will be offered group life and hospitalisation insurance coverage. Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Islamic Relief Bangladesh signed a group insurance agreement under which all employees of Islamic Relief and their dependent family members will be offered group life and hospitalisation insurance coverage.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Limited; and Mohammad Akmal Shareef, country director of Islamic Relief Bangladesh; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a media statement.

Among others from the Guardian Life insurance Limited— Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, head of group insurance department; Mahbub Morshed Nayeem, executive officer of group sales; Md Ismail Hossen Mazumder, officer of group sales; and from Islamic Relief Bangladesh—Golam Motasim Billah, head of programmers; Mohammad Saiful Islam, finance manager; SAM Jaber, manager of operations support; were present on the occasion.