Green Delta Insurance wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023

In the recent 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023 organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce, Green Delta Insurance has emerged as the winner in 4 categories.

The categories in which Green Delta won the awards include Best General Insurance Company - Bangladesh, Best Micro Insurer - Bangladesh, Best Practices in Crop Insurance – Bangladesh and Best Customer Oriented Company - Bangladesh.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance and Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business of Green Delta Insurance received the awards and certificates at the grand awarding ceremony held at Mumbai, India. Chairman of IDRA- Mr. Jainul Bari, was also present at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor.

In the previous chapters of Emerging Asia Insurance Award, Green Delta has consistently secured multiple awards in different categories each year. By winning the awards in multiple categories just like the previous years, Green Delta has kept up its legacy and proved itself once again as the best Bangladeshi Insurance company!

The Green Delta family is humbled and thankful to all stakeholders and customers whose trust and support have enabled them to achieve such a feat.