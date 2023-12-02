Green Delta Insurance wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:40 pm

Related News

Green Delta Insurance wins 4 awards in the 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023

Press Release
02 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the recent 4th Emerging Asia Insurance Awards 2023 organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce, Green Delta Insurance has emerged as the winner in 4 categories. 

The categories in which Green Delta won the awards include Best General Insurance Company - Bangladesh, Best Micro Insurer - Bangladesh, Best Practices in Crop Insurance – Bangladesh and Best Customer Oriented Company - Bangladesh.

Farzanah Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Green Delta Insurance and Shubasish Barua, Head of Impact Business of Green Delta Insurance received the awards and certificates at the grand awarding ceremony held at Mumbai, India. Chairman of IDRA- Mr. Jainul Bari, was also present at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the previous chapters of Emerging Asia Insurance Award, Green Delta has consistently secured multiple awards in different categories each year. By winning the awards in multiple categories just like the previous years, Green Delta has kept up its legacy and proved itself once again as the best Bangladeshi Insurance company! 

The Green Delta family is humbled and thankful to all stakeholders and customers whose trust and support have enabled them to achieve such a feat.

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

6h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

6h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

6h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

2h | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

3h | TBS Markets
Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

21h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

17h | TBS Economy