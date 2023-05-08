Green Delta Insurance profit drops over 58% in Jan-Mar quarter

Green Delta Insurance's profit dropped over 58% in the January-March quarter of 2023 as the general insurer paid higher claims during the quarter.

During the first quarter, its earnings per share was Tk0.74, which was Tk1.78 at the same time a year ago.

Earlier, it had paid its shareholders a 25% cash dividend for the year ending on 31 December 2022. During the last year, its earnings per share was Tk7.30, which was 13% lower than the previous year.