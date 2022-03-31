Green Delta Insurance declares 30% cash dividend in 36th AGM

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 08:15 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd has declared 30% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year ended 31 December, 2021.

The announcement was made at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the company held Wednesday (30 March) through an online conferencing and broadcasting platform.

The meeting was attended by sponsors, directors and shareholders and was presided over by Abdul Hafiz Chowdhury, chairman of the company, reads a press release.

The chairman expressed his appreciation towards the shareholders of the company for their continuous support and cooperation towards the growth of the company and congratulated and thanked the members of Green Delta family who have invested their apt and sincerest efforts in ensuring the uninterrupted customer service and business operation by redesigning the work culture that accommodates work from home and maintains social distancing.

Farzanah Chowdhury, chartered insurer, MD and CEO of Green Delta Insurance thanked all the shareholders for helping Green Delta Insurance to march ahead in the industry and secure the top position and expressed her gratitude towards her team that relentlessly pursued excellence even during present dire situation.

Besides expressing her high hopes about the future of the company riding on a diverse service portfolio featuring comprehensive digitalised solutions, automated customer service, insurtech etc., Chowdhury also promised to drive continuous innovation and best in class service to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth of the company.

Advisor and Founding Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance, Nasir A Choudhury, also addressed to the shareholders and expressed his gratitude for their continued support.

A good number of shareholders were present in the online AGM and they highly appreciated the board of directors and management of Green Delta Insurance Company for their outstanding performance, strong corporate governance, declaration of attractive dividend and publishing an extensively informative annual report for the year of 2021.

 

