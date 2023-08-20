Green Delta gets 3 foreign strategic partners for digital bank

Stocks

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Green Delta gets 3 foreign strategic partners for digital bank

Green Delta itself will hold a 5% stake in the proposed digital bank, according to a public disclosure

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 10:17 pm
Green Delta gets 3 foreign strategic partners for digital bank

Green Delta Insurance has got three foreign strategic partners for its proposed digital banking venture "Yeah Digital Bank PLC" and the consortium is one of the 52 applicants for a digital banking licence in Bangladesh, according to sources.

The three foreign strategic partners will hold a 70% stake in the proposed digital bank awaiting the Bangladesh Bank licence, while local sponsors will have the remaining 30% stake.

The foreign strategic partners of Green Delta include the Singapore-based technology firm Mintech, which has already provided software and app solutions to around 30 digital banks in various markets. Its client banks served 3.5 crore registered users and disbursed over $50 billion in digitally disbursed loans.

Silverhorn, another foreign partner, is a Hong Kong and Singapore-based investor firm that has a strategic investment in leading digital banking and digital lending firms in several South-East Asian markets.

China and Hong Kong-based global digital market agency Yeahmobi which works with the world's largest tech firms including Google, Facebook, and YouTube also joined the consortium.

Green Delta itself will hold a 5% stake in the proposed digital bank, according to a public disclosure.

Green Delta and its subsidiaries together would hold 15% shares, while SSD Tech and some local individuals would hold the remaining 15% stake, said the sources.

The foreign partners with expertise and experience in the business of digital banking would strengthen the consortium, said one of the individual sponsors.

Top News

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited / Digital bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

7h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

50m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years