Green Delta Insurance inks deal with United Aygaz LPG Ltd

18 June, 2023, 05:25 pm
Green Delta Insurance and United Aygaz LPG Ltd have recently signed an agreement, reads a press release. 

Through this partnership, Green Delta will be offering micro-Health insurance for the distributors, retailers & delivery persons of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, which will cover IPD (hospitalisation), OPD, death and disability coverage, and tele-consultation etc.

Green Delta Insurance Additional Managing Director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, and United Aygaz LPG Ltd CEO Ahmet Ercüment Polat signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

In addition, top-level executives from both organisations including Md Moniruzzaman Khan - head of Digital Business of Green Delta Insurance; Harun Ortaç, chief financial officer of United Aygaz LPG Ltd and other officials from both organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony held on 18 June.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance, said, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the LPG industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the retailers of the industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of value chain partners' welfare in Bangladesh."

Ahmet Ercüment Polat shared, "The distributors and the retailers are very crucial parts of our value chain. They are the contact points with our customers. That's why we are giving so much importance to their life and health. We are very proud of realizing this very important project as a first in LPG Industry in Bangladesh. We want to be the pioneer company with such kind of differentiation and also value adding projects in the industry."
 

Green Delta Insurance Company Limited

