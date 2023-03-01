Weak capital market, higher claims slightly drag Green Delta Insurance's profit down

Green Delta Insurance Company has posted annual earnings per share at Tk7.3 for 2022, which was Tk8.43 in the previous year, according to information shared by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company blamed the decrease in profits of its subsidiary companies and higher expenses against insurance claims.

Market analysts, meanwhile, observed that the capital market had been in a bearish trend over the last year and Green Delta has brokerage and merchant banking subsidiaries which might have earned less in 2022.

The board of directors of the largest private sector non-life insurer recommended 25% or Tk2.5 in cash dividends for 2022 against each share having a face value of Tk10.

At the end of December, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk68.96.

Green Delta shares were trading 1.69% higher at Tk66.2 on Wednesday 1.30pm in the DSE.