Grand Eid fair to start in Ctg from Thursday 

A 3-day Eid fair will start from Thursday in Chattogram with various products made by online-based women entrepreneurs.

A Facebook-based group named "Girls Beauty Time" is organising the fair at Officers Club in Kazir Deuri area of the city from 16 to 18 June.

Titled "Girls Beauty Time-Grand EID Fair", 45 entrepreneurs are participating in the fair of which 41 are women.

Girls Beauty Time admin Anika Fatema Rimjm said most of the entrepreneurs participating in the fair are students.

"In addition to their studies, they are making themselves self-sufficient by doing business online. This fair will create a bridge between the entrepreneurs and the buyers," she told TBS.