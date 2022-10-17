Girls' Summit 2022-Dhaka kicks off

To inspire and empower young women and girls' leadership and enabling them to become active citizens, girls must enjoy the right to decide for themselves, said speakers on Monday at Girls Summit 2022-Dhaka, in Gazipur.

International development organisation Plan International Bangladesh is organising a three-day girls' summit in Gazipur at a residential space.

The objective is to train young girls in leadership and knowledge management and aware them about their body rights, civic rights, and capacitate them in planning effective campaigns in their communities.

Lawmaker Meher Afroz Chumki, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, virtually inaugurated the summit, reads a press release.

In her speech, she shared that girls and young women are reaching new heights every day with their creativity and resilience.

She mentioned, "Thanks to our Prime Minister's dynamic leadership, we have successfully reduced child marriage and increased women's participation in various economic activities".

She also appreciated Plan International Bangladesh and Youth Engagement for Sustainability, Bangladesh for organising this summit.

Md Azharul Islam Khan, director-general of Ministry of Youth and Sports, addressed the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

He said, "I am here today because it is my responsibility to empower girls and young women like you. Leadership does not have any gender, and anyone with skill and experience deserves to be a leader."

He also committed to supporting similar youth-led initiatives for gender equality.

Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, said, "Leaders of tomorrow should adopt an eagle's eye view of future challenges. Being confined to a limited worldview will curb your potential as leaders. This is why, we at Plan International Bangladesh, want you to explore the vast world of opportunities available and live up to your full potential".

She also mentioned that the Girls' Summit is a flagship event that is celebrated in more than 80 countries worldwide by Plan International, with the aim of enhancing girls' leadership skills.

Wahida Banu, executive director of Aparajeyo Bangladesh, Farha Farin, project officer of Bandhu Social Welfare Society, and Aparna Barma, director of HR and OD of Plan International Bangladesh also spoke at the event.

Girls are proving themselves in education, technology, sports, arts, science, and even in mountain climbing. Today's empowered girls are tomorrow's influential women.

70 girls and young women within 15 to 24 years from all over Dhaka have come together in this event to build leadership skills through equal power and become active citizens of this ever-changing world, the release adds.

Bangladesh has a population of more than 165 million where the male and female ratio rests at 98:100.3 (Population and Housing Census 2022). Yet, girls are underrepresented and neglected in all spheres.

It is our core responsibility to bring them up as skilled and responsible citizens. Serious and committed action can ensure a better future for young people, especially girls and young women. With this belief, the summit has been organised, including sessions specially designed to boost girls' confidence in reaching their full potential.

Moni, one of the participants, shared her excitement saying, "The summit has surpassed my expectations. This platform has given me an opportunity to strengthen my existing knowledge and develop myself as an advocate for girls' rights within my community".

In this three-day summit, girls will learn about life skills, leadership, gender equality, girls' rights, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, skill development and work opportunities, communications strategy, etc.

Photo: PR

Presenting the session on "Finding a Leader in Myself", prominent actress and social worker Azmeri Haque Badhan said, "I hope to see a society where girls and boys grow up as equals with the same opportunities, without any prejudice. As a society, we repress others instead of collectively standing up for everyone's human rights. I think as leaders of the future, every girl and young woman should respect every individual equally but most importantly they should build self-confidence."

The sessions are expected to enrich the knowledge of participating girls and enable them to learn life skills and future planning adapting to the modern world.

Plan International has been working in Bangladesh since 1994 to establish child and youth, especially girls rights. The organisation is determined to build youth and child leadership, especially for girls and young women.